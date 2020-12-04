Rembert man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a Rembert man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On November 29, investigators say Tylik Anderson encouraged a 14-year-old girl to leave her parents house without permission and engaged in sexual battery with the minor.

Anderson, Tylik

Tylik Anderson
Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Anderson was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on bond on November 30.

