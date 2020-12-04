Rembert man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a Rembert man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On November 29, investigators say Tylik Anderson encouraged a 14-year-old girl to leave her parents house without permission and engaged in sexual battery with the minor.

Authorities say Anderson was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on bond on November 30.