Billy Napier interviewing for South Carolina job Saturday

Louisiana Coach Billy Napier is interviewing for South Carolina’s open head coaching position Saturday, just one day after his team’s 24-21 win over App State Friday night in Boone, NC.

On Friday night, Napier did not respond to questions about reports indicating the Saturday interview with Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

Napier is in his third season as Louisiana’s head coach, leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 27-11 record in three years, including a 9-1 record this year.

The former Furman quarterback helped Alabama win two national championships. He served as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2011, then served as wide receivers coach in 2015 for the Tide.

Other candidates up for the job are Oklahoma Associate Head Coach Shane Beamer and Coastal Carolina Coach Jamey Chadwell.

According to multiple reports, Louisville Coach Scott Satterfield, Florida Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson and current Houston Texans assistant Chris Rumph have also interviewed for the job.