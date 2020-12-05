Holiday Lights on the River shine bright at Saluda Shoals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saluda Shoals Park is having their annual drive-thru Holiday Lights on the River event.

Holiday Lights on the River runs each night from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., rain or shine, until the end of the year.

You can hop in your car and journey through more than two miles of a million sparkling lights and animated light displays.

Admission into the park is $20 per car.

For more information, click here https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-0