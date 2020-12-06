AC Flora captures first state championship in school history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time in program history, the AC Flora Falcons are state champions.

The most explosive offense in the Midlands steamrolled North Myrtle Beach 42-7 in the SCHSL 4A state championship to bring Richland District One its first football championship since 1970.

The first score of this game came after AC Flora fumbled the first play from scrimmage. North Myrtle Beach took a short field and converted a touchdown to take a short-lived 7-0 lead.

Then the Falcons went to work.

AC Flora’s ground game had been the engine that powered its playoff run, but tonight it was the air attack that got the offense going.

Quarterback Ethan Beamish hit Eriq Rice with touchdowns on back-to-back drives following the fumble, giving the Falcons a 13-7 lead that they would hold until the final buzzer sounded.

Beamish finished the game completing 18-of-25 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns, and Rice finished with seven receptions for 117 yards and two scores.

After taking the lead through the air, the ground game is what carried AC Flora to victory. The Falcons rushed for 211 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and adding three more touchdowns on the ground.

The Falcons defense was equally dominant against an outmatched Warriors offense, forcing three turnovers and allowing seven points. North Myrtle Beach totaled 172 yards, and only averaged 3.6 yards per carry on the ground.