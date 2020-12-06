Camden falls to Daniel in SCHSL 3A state title game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Camden Bulldogs fought back after an early punch in the mouth, but ultimately were outmatched by an explosive Daniel offense, falling 52-31 in the SCHSL 3A state championship.

The Bulldogs allowed three Daniel touchdowns in the first quarter — all coming through the air — but managed to fight back behind the dominant rushing attack of Willis Lane Jr. and Leroy Bracey Jr. Both Camden running backs averaged more than 10 yards per carry and accounted for all four Camden touchdowns.

After entering halftime down 27-14, Camden scored two quick unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to briefly take a 28-27 lead. That lead was short lived, as Daniel quickly jumped back ahead and took a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman was the difference maker for the Lions on offense. He completed 29-of-33 passes for 472 yards and six touchdowns, providing a problem the Camden secondary had no answers for.

Camden was pushing for its eighth state title in the program’s 14th appearance in the championship game. The Bulldogs last state title came in 2001.