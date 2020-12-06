Gamecocks to hold introductory press conference for Shane Beamer Monday at 2pm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– University of South Carolina Football will hold an official press conference Monday for new head football coach Shane Beamer.

The University announced the press conference will take place via Zoom on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 2 pm ET.

According to officials, University President Bob Caslen, Athletics Director Ray Tanner and Head Football Coach Shane Beamer will take part in the press conference.

On Sunday, Shane Beamer, considered to be one of the rising stars among coaches in college football, was named the University of South Carolina’s 36th head football coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced.

“I believe that Shane Beamer is the perfect fit to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina,” said Tanner. “He has worked under some of the greatest coaches in college football and has taken those lessons to become one of the bright, young minds in the game. I believe Shane’s energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff and fans.”

Beamer, 43, has been an assistant coach at seven Football Bowl Subdivision schools for 21 seasons. During his career, he has coached in 17 bowl games, including a College Football Playoff National Championship Game, has posted 18 non-losing seasons, six of those with double-digit victories and his teams have won 62.5 percent of its games.

“I have been preparing for this moment my entire life,” said Beamer. “I am ready and excited to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina. I am thankful to all the head coaches that I have worked for, the assistant coaches and student-athletes I have worked with. My family and I are thrilled to be coming back to Columbia and the state of South Carolina.”

