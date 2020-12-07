DHEC: SC allocated to receive approximately 200K-300K coronavirus vaccine doses by end of year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the federal government indicated that the number of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to the state by the end of 2020 will be approximately between 200,000 and 300,000. DHEC says this number is subject to change and they will not know the final number of doses available to the state until the doses are received.