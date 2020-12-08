AG Wilson announces the launch of a new human trafficking task force in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Tuesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the start of the new Lexington, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda (LEMS) Regional Human Trafficking Task Force. Officials say the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center will chair the task force.

Attorney General Wilson, who chairs the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, emphasized the important role that these regional task forces play in combating human trafficking. “It is critical that we continue to strengthen anti-trafficking networks across the state to increase our ability to effectively identify victims and respond accordingly,” Wilson said. “I applaud the efforts of Solicitor Hubbard and the Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center for recognizing the need to coordinate regional efforts to better position those investigating and prosecuting these cases.”

According to authorities, the LEMS Regional Task Force marks the ninth regional human trafficking task force in South Carolina. Officials say South Carolina saw a 360% increase in the number of human trafficking victims reported last year and an increase in the number of human trafficking cases reported.

More information about the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force can be found at humantrafficking.scag.gov.