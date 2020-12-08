DHEC: 2,115 new confirmed cases, four new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 2,115 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 220,961 with 4,253 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 11,214 test results from Monday which yielded a percent positive rate of 18.9%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.