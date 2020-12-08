Man accused of injuring 2 month old daughter causing her to go into cardiac arrest

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A man is behind bars accused of ‘severely’ injuring his two month old daughter while feeding her back in November.

Police have charged 25 year old James McQueen Boltin Jr., with Inflicting Great Bodily Injury Upon a Child’. Authorities say doctors found multiple brain, spinal, and rib injuries, along with additional trauma officials say caused the baby to go into cardiac arrest.

According to Lexington deputies, Detectives spoke with health care providers, caretakers and family members as part of their investigation. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they were able to determine the alleged incident happened as Boltin was feeding his baby girl in early November when they say he hurt the child. Deputies say the 2 month old was so badly injured she was eventually transported to the hospital.

Deputies arrested Boltin Tuesday afternoon where he faces a charge of ‘Inflicting Great Bodily Injury Upon a Child’, a felony punishable by a maximum 20 year prison sentence.

Boltin remains behind bars tonight at the Lexington County Detention Center.