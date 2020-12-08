Students at Wood Elementary temporarily moving to online learning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Lexington School District Two, students at Herbert A. Wood Elementary School will temporarily move to online learning. The district says this is in accordance with their policy that if the number of students who test positive or are identified to have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 surpasses 10% of the school’s student population, the school must shift to online learning temporarily.

The district says the 10-day virtual learning period will begin Wednesday. Because the half-day before winter break is on December 18, the district says students will return to the classroom on Monday, January 4.