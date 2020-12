Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington Co. deputies say Whitney Ainsworth, 33, removed a GPS monitor from an inmate’s ankle.

Investigators say the monitor was placed on the inmate as a condition of his bond set back in May.

Deputies say Ainsworth, who is associated with a local bail bond company, was arrested and released on bond Monday.

Tampering with a monitoring device carries a penalty of a fine of up to $3,000, three years in prison, or both.