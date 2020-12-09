Allied Air Enterprises building new facility in Orangeburg County, creating 20 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Wednesday by the Office of the Governor, Allied Air Enterprises, Inc. announced plans to build a new facility in Orangeburg County. The brand new 405,000 square foot warehouse will increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capacity. Officials say the $35.7 million investment will create 20 jobs.

“The expansion of our operations is a testament to the positive business environment and the dedication of our employees in Orangeburg, South Carolina. In spite of the challenges associated with the pandemic, we are expanding our footprint and supporting our customers with quality products, while maintaining the safety of our employees,” said Allied Air Enterprises Vice President and General Manager Joe Nassab.

Allied Air Enterprises is a a subsidiary of Lennox International, Inc. which manufactures and distributes HVAC products.

The new facility will be located at 355 Millennium Drive in Orangeburg, and it is expected to be completed by October 2021.

Those interested in working for Allied Air Enterprises should visit www.lennoxinternational.com/Careers/.