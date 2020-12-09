Broadband access expanding in rural areas of SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham says South Carolina will receive $121 million dollars in federal aid to expand broadband access in rural areas. The project is part of the governor’s broadband development fund announced by Senator Graham back in August.

According to the Federal Communications Commission about 21 million Americans do not have access to reliable internet. Graham’s office says the funds allocated to South Carolina will serve more than 108,000 homes.