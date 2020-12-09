Columbia Fireflies invited to become Kansas City Royals affiliate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In a statement released Wednesday, the Columbia Fireflies said they received an invitation to become an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Fireflies say the proposed affiliation runs through at least the 2030 season.

Officials with the Fireflies are excited that the proposal will help bring baseball back to Columbia. “There has been a lot of anticipation regarding the restructuring of Minor League Baseball,” said Fireflies President John Katz. “We’re excited that the Fireflies have been invited to join. We look forward to the details being worked out and giving fans in Columbia an opportunity to enjoy top-quality professional baseball for years to come.”

In their statement, the Fireflies expressed thanks to Congressmen Jim Clyburn, Joe Wilson and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin for their efforts to keep minor league baseball in the capital city.

“The Fireflies brought professional baseball back to Columbia and I am thrilled that this partnership with the Royals guarantees fans can see games at Segra Park for ten more years,” said Congressman Clyburn. “My father believed that baseball is something that everybody should learn, and I was a pretty good second baseman in high school because he shared his love of the game. The Fireflies success will continue to inspire an appreciation for America’s national pastime.”

According to the Fireflies, if the affiliation goes through, it would be the first team in Columbia not associated with the New York Mets since the Columbia Reds, who played in 1960-61.

