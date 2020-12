Governor McMaster urges South Carolinians to remain vigilant as more test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A record number of South Carolinians are testing positive for COVID-19, and today in an address, Governor Henry McMaster urged people to remain vigilant. The governor and state health officials stressed that it could be months before everyone gets a vaccine.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott was live at South Carolina Emergency Management Division with more on what the governor had to say.