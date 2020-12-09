Oliver Gospel Mission opens up coffee shop in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Oliver Gospel Mission celebrated the opening of their brand new coffee shop in downtown Columbia Wednesday morning. Every drip and every bag of coffee purchased at the Oliver Gospel Roastery & Cafe goes back to helping those in need of food, shelter or a fresh start. It’s something the mission’s proud to see finally come to fruition.

The Roastery & Cafe is located on Taylor Street. It’s open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.