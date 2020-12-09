Sumter County Sheriff looking for missing woman last seen leaving SCSO Detention Center

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center around 10 a.m. on November 11. Deputies say Bianca Isom was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and carrying a black and green bookbag.

Isom, Bianca

Bianca Isom
Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

If you see Isom, deputies ask that you either call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, Sumter
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts