Sumter County Sheriff looking for missing woman last seen leaving SCSO Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center around 10 a.m. on November 11. Deputies say Bianca Isom was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and carrying a black and green bookbag.

If you see Isom, deputies ask that you either call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.