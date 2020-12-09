Wells Fargo donates $50,000 to Harvest Hope Food Bank

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Food insecurity is on the rise this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to a generous donation from Wells Fargo, many local families in need will now have holiday meals on the table. Harvest Hope Food Bank received a $50,000 surprise donation this week, as part of Wells Fargo’s “Many hearts. One community” holiday campaign. This comes after the pair teamed up this summer to serve nearly 55,000 meals to 1,500 families.