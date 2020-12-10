AP: SC to prioritize elderly, food workers for COVID-19 vaccine

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Prisoners and poultry plant workers will follow shortly after frontline healthcare workers in South Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine plan. Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday that nursing home residents and staff and people with certain underlying healthcare conditions will also be included in the first phase of the plan. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is expecting about 200,000 to 300,000 initial doses of the vaccine to arrive this month. The vaccine plan comes as virus cases are again rising sharply in South Carolina, straining hospitals and healthcare workers. Wednesday marked the sixth day in a row in which health officials reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases.