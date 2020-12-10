Claims for unemployment benefits jump in South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The number of initial claims for unemployment benefits increased in South Carolina this week.

According to the Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), the number of claims increased by more than two thousand from the previous week. First time claims are also at the highest since September.

According to the department the state has paid out $121,052 dollars in benefits from November 29th through December 5th. During that same time period, (November 29th to December 5th), the Department of Employment and Workforce says more than 5 thousand people filed initial unemployment claims. More than 789 thousand people have filed claims since the pandemic began in March.