FDA approves first over-the-counter COVID-19 test kit for home use

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for the first non-prescription, over-the-counter COVID-19 test kit for at-home use. The FDA says anyone over 18-years-old can buy the kit and collect nasal swab samples at home.

Positive or invalid results are delivered by phone or through a health care provider. Users will be notified by email or through an online portal if results are negative. The new kit is available now through Pixel by Lab Corp’s website.