FDA approves first over-the-counter COVID-19 test kit for home use

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for the first non-prescription, over-the-counter COVID-19 test kit for at-home use. The FDA says anyone over 18-years-old can buy the kit and collect nasal swab samples at home.

Positive or invalid results are delivered by phone or through a health care provider. Users will be notified by email or through an online portal if results are negative. The new kit is available now through Pixel by Lab Corp’s website.

Categories: National News
