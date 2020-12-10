Former Lexington County deputy charged with assault

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a former deputy with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is facing an assault charge. Authorities say 37-year-old Matthew Foy Fields was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault and battery third degree.

Investigators say Fields is accused of striking a suspect in the head while making an arrest back in July.

Authorities say Fields was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.