SC supreme court rejects Governor’s ‘Federal Cares Act’ spending plan, again

Governor McMaster says he is 'disappointed' with the unanimous decision

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Supreme Court once again rejected Governor McMaster’s plan to spend $32 million in federal coronavirus relief on tuition grants for private schools. The justices ruled unanimously that his decision to use Federal Cares Act money that way in South Carolina is unconstitutional.

During a press conference Wednesday the Governor expressed disappointment in the decision.

The Governor says the money will now go to providing aid to low income families impacted or displaced by the pandemic. More than $48 million dollars was given to the state by the federal government under the Cares Act stimulus program which was signed into law back in March