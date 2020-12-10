Thousands of needy kids will receive toys this year thanks to donations from LMC and the Salvation Army

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More than 2,000 children in the Midlands are still in need of toys to unwrap this holiday season, and community members came out in droves to the Lexington Medical Center to help fill the bus along with the Salvation Army. All new and unwrapped toys go directly to 2,600 kids of all ages in the Midlands.

Due to this year’s pandemic, they are in an even greater need of donations.