Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship program application process open

If you, know a high school senior that would be interested in applying you have until Feburary 18, 2021, 4 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Amazon now has open applications for it’s Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Program. Amazon will reward 100 high school seniors from under-served communities with $40,0000 scholarships to study computer science, plus a guaranteed paid internship offer at any of their Amazon branches.

Amazon Future Engineer is one of the only computer science programs to offer both a scholarship and internship.

Interested high school seniors can apply at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/amazonfutureengineer/. The deadline to apply is February 18, 2021 at 4 p.m.