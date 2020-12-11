Harbison West Elementary receives backpacks filled with school supplies, toys from UofSC sorority

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students at Harbison West Elementary School were on the receiving end of a generous donation from a sorority at the University of South Carolina this holiday season.

“I love the kindness in other people’s hearts and thinking about our students and thinking about the joy that they can bring through a small gesture is just wonderful,” said Brenna Lamprey, a fifth-grade teacher at Harbison West Elementary School. Lamprey’s class received backpacks filled with school supplies from the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, of which Lamprey’s intern, Andie Mullis, was a member.

The donation comes after the pandemic put a halt to the sorority’s event last school year. “Before COVID-19, we actually had an event for the chapter where we were given a budget and allowed to fill up backpacks with school supplies and other items students were in need of,” said Mullis. “I found the backpacks in our sorority office and texted Ms. Lamprey to see if the students at Harbison West could still use them and her response was “absolutely!””

The backpacks were filled with school supplies such as notebooks and markers as well as toys and clothing items.

Lamprey says the plan is to give the backpacks to the school counselor to determine what students need them the most.