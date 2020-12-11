Jury comes to verdict in NAACP lawsuit over ‘Black’ Myrtle Beach bike week

Myrtle Beach City leaders say the safety of the public is and will continue to be their top priority

(ABC News) Myrtle Beach — A federal jury’s verdict in the N.A.A.C.P’s lawsuit against the city of Myrtle Beach regarding the traffic loop at ‘black bike week’ is considered a victory for the city. but not everyone is convinced.

The jury decided that Myrtle Beach City leaders would’ve used the same traffic management plan at ‘Bikefest”regardless of race. But, they also said race did play a role in that plan although it may not have been the ultimate deciding factor.

The head of the Myrtle Beach N.A.A.C.P says the city’s plans for the event were discriminatory and meant to drive black bikers away. The city spokesperson released a statement on the verdict yesterday saying it confirms the safety plan was right for the event. They go on to say that public safety has been and will continue to be the city’s top priority. Leaders say the traffic loop is to reduce crime and traffic congestion.