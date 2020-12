SCSO accepting donations for “Helping Hands Project” to protect domestic violence victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– While the holidays are often a time of joy, for some in the Midlands it can also be a time of struggle. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hopes to change that with the “Helping Hands Project” that works to protect victims of domestic violence.

To help, you can make a monetary donation at the Sheriff’s Office at 1281 North Main Street.