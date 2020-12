TIME names Dr. Anthony Fauci and frontline healthcare workers as 2020 Guardian of the Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– TIME Magazine named it’s Guardian of the Year as Dr. Anthony Fauci and frontline healthcare workers fighting the pandemic. Activist Assa Traore, along with racial-justice organizers were also named in that category. The honor is from TIME Magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year issue, which was unveiled Thursday.