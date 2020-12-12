USGS Confirms Midlands earthquake

Columbia S.C. (WOLO)–Per SCEMD the USGS has confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Friday night in the Midlands at 8:47pm. In addition the SC Office of Regulatory Staff confirms the loud boom heard/felt in the Midlands Friday night was a relief valve on a natural gas line near Saluda Dam. ORS says the valve activated to prevent a rupture of the gas line. Safety systems worked as intended. Officials are working to determine if the earthquake and gas line rupture were connected.