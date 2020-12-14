Palmetto Trail collecting shoes and socks to be given to Oliver Gospel Mission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, December 16, the Columbia office of the Palmetto Trail will be collecting donations of shoes and socks which they will take to the Oliver Gospel Mission. Palmetto Trail will be collecting donations at their Columbia office, located at 722 King Street, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Leaders with Oliver Gospel are thankful for the impact these donations will have. “We are so grateful to partner with the Palmetto Trail in guiding those in desperate need this season toward transformation. These acts of kindness can be the “first step” to a new way of life, a new hope, and a promising future,” said Travis McNeal, Executive Director, Oliver Gospel.

According to Oliver Gospel, shoes and socks are the top requested items at their shelter.