SC Senate Democrats to hold annual planning meeting virtually this year, Republicans to meet in person

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The spike in COVID-19 cases is also impacting how business is conducted at the State House. South Carolina Senate Democrats now plan to hold their annual planning meeting virtually. The 16 Democratic Senators planned to meet in person this Wednesday in Sumter. Senator Brad Hutto of Orangeburg says after some discussion, they decided it was safer to stay apart.

The 30 Senate Republicans are meeting in person this week on Kiawah Island.