South Carolina receives first doses of covid-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA (WOLO): In a tweet Monday, Governor McMaster said “we are witnessing American ingenuity at its finest, as South Carolina receives its first shipment of the Pfizer BioNtech covid-19 vaccine.

South Carolinians reaching a huge milestone in the fight against covid-19 Monday…and for many, it means a light at the end of the tunnel.

“This vaccine will help us become not as sick from covid-19 as we could.”

Of the nearly 200 to 300-thousand doses set to be rolled out by the end of the year, 43-thousand are expected to arrive by Wednesday, and in the hands of front-line health care workers and those at high-risk.

Governor McMaster says, “the first phase called phase 1-A by the CDC to receive the vaccine will be the workers or the individuals in healthcare settings that are at the highest risk of contracting covid-19.”

According to DHEC, those eligible for the Pfizer vaccine in phase 1-A will require two shots, spaced 21 days apart.

They say not to contact your healthcare provider or hospital. You will instead be contacted about getting vaccinated.

State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, says their top priority is to save lives, but South Carolinians must be patient.

“We look forward to the time when there will be ample supply for everybody. there is a great deal more that we can do in the months to come to put us in the best position.”

By weeks end, the vaccine will be distributed to 56 sites throughout the state.