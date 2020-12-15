As some go full-virtual, SC schools get $84M to help reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s public school districts are getting more than $84 million in federal aid to help get facilities reopened amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes as some of the state’s largest districts shut off in-person learning due to rising case numbers.

The Department of Education says the funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund may be used for safety measures and personal protective equipment, hiring of school nurses, hiring of staff to provide one-on-one instruction and support services for struggling students, and technology equipment to support online learning.

Some large districts across the state have announced they would revert to all-virtual classes at least temporarily, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases.