At-home COVID-19 test granted emergency use authorization by FDA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This January, you will be able to buy a COVID-19 test to take home. The Ellume COVID-19 home test just got emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. It’s an antigen test, meaning it looks for small pieces of the virus in your nose. The test costs $30, and the results are ready in about 20 minutes, right on your phone.

The test is more than 90% effective, but the FDA says if you get a negative test, to still be careful.