Federal lawmakers negotiating a new COVID-19 relief bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Negotiations are underway to find a compromise to save a COVID-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill. The debate on coronavirus relief comes as Congress must also pass a $1.4 trillion spending bill to avoid a shutdown. That bill must be approved by Friday at midnight to fund the federal government until the end of September 2021.

Federal lawmakers are hopeful they can also find common ground on a $908 billion compromise COVID relief plan.