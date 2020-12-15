Give back this holiday season with Columbia-Richland Fire Department’s food drive!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to help feed needy families with Columbia-Richland Fire Department’s holiday food drive this Friday!
Curtis spoke with Chief Aubrey Jenkins about how you can help give much needed holiday meals to those less fortunate.
You can drop off non-perishable food items and canned goods at their headquarters on 1800 Laurel Street, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Non-perishable items that you can drop off include:
- Canned and dry beans
- Canned meats and tuna
- Canned pasta
- Canned potatoes, vegetables and fruits
- Canned soups and stews
- Cereals
- Nuts and dried fruits
- Pasta and rice products
- Pasta sauces
You can also donate some new toys for the holidays!
If you need any food assistance, please call the department’s PIO Mike DeSumma at 803-413-8555.
You can also call the fire department’s office at 803-545-0213.