Hubert Osteen dead at 84

Osteen was the former publisher of the Sumter Item

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A longtime member of the Midlands Journalism community has passed away.

Former publisher of the ‘Sumter Item’, Hubert Osteen Junior died at home Sunday at the age of 84.

Osteen started at the newspaper at just 13 and rose through the ranks to become its publisher.

Friends say Osteen fought for the public’s right to know.

Osteen’s three sons now run the family’s publishing company. Tuesday, the newspaper posted memories shared by fellow journalists, employees that worked for the paper, and friends.

“As times changed in the newspaper business, he empowered people to be creative but reminded us that the story and getting it right always came first.” Former journalists, employees and friends share a collection of anecdotes of Osteen Jr. https://t.co/JJjSXY7Q82 — The Sumter Item (@theitem) December 15, 2020

According to the funeral home handling home going services, the family plans to hold a private graveside service on an unspecified date.