President-elect Biden nominates Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President-elect Joe Biden has picked Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, according to sources close to the president-elect. If confirmed by the Senate, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 democratic presidential candidate would be the first LGBTQ cabinet secretary.

The role of transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.