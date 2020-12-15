President-elect Biden visits Georgia a day after his victory with the Electoral College

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fresh off his victory in the Electoral College vote Monday, President-elect Joe Biden visited Georgia on Tuesday. Biden will be looking to tip the balance in the U.S. Senate by teaming up with the Democratic National Committee to try to elect candidates Jon Ossof and Reverend Raphael Warnock. If they defeat the two Republican incumbent senators, Democrats would build a unified government for the incoming Biden administration.

Categories: National News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts