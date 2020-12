Vial from first dose of Pfizer vaccine to be put in museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The empty vial from the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be put on display at a London museum. The first COVID-19 vaccination in the world was given to 90-year-old Margaret Keenan on December 8.

That historical vial and syringe will join a collection at the science museum, devoted to history of medicine, early next year.