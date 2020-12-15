Victim identified in fatal collision on East Peach Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal vehicle collision this month.

Coroner Chris Hill says Philip Wilson, 72, died from his injuries at a local hospital, following the collision on East Peach Road on December 11.

According to investigators, he was traveling on the road after 12 p.m., when he lost control of his 2020 Ford SUV, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says he was wearing a seat belt but later died at Prisma Health Richland.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.