AAA predicting significant drop in holiday travel this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– AAA is projecting a nearly 30% drop in holiday travel this year, with 34 million fewer people traveling between December 23 and January 3, compared to last year. AAA predicts nearly three million Americans will fly over the holidays, which is down nearly 60% from 2019. They estimate 81 million people will travel by car, which is 25% fewer than last year.