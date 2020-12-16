Congaree Elementary temporarily moves to virtual learning leading up to winter break

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Lexington School District Two, Congaree Elementary School will shift to online learning for the final two days leading up to winter break. The district says the school will hold virtual learning days on Thursday, December 17 and for the half-day Friday, December 18.

The district says the move is due to the number of students, teachers or staff who test positive for COVID-19, or are in close-contact with someone who tested positive, exceeding 10% of the school’s population.

The district says students who are enrolled in face-to-face classes are scheduled to return to the classroom on Monday, January 4.