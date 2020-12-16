Dutch Fork dual-sport star Will Taylor signs with Clemson

IRMO, S.C. — Fresh off the heels of a state championship win, Dutch Fork quarterback Will Taylor officially signed his letter of intent to play football and baseball for Clemson next year.

In his first and only year playing quarterback for the Silver Foxes, Taylor led the team to its state-record fifth straight state championship.

Listed as an Athlete on 247 Sports, Taylor is the 18th ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina, and the highest rated prospect whose primary position is quarterback.

Originally committed to play baseball for the Tigers, he was offered a scholarship to play for the football team as well and plans to play both sports at Clemson next year.

In high school on the baseball field he plays outfield, second base, and can also contribute on the mound. It’s unclear where Clemson will try to utilize him next season.

Taylor also had an offer from Appalachian State.