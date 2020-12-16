Sigmatex building new North American headquarters in Orangeburg County, creating 50 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released by the Office of the Governor, Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions, Inc. announced plans to build their new North American headquarters in Orangeburg County. The more than $4.5 million investment is expected to create 50 jobs.

Sigmatex manufactures carbon fiber textiles for a variety of applications including space, military and sports.

Officials say the new headquarters will be located at 1 Sigmatex Way in Cameron, and it will increase capacity from 750,000 yards per year to three million yards per year.

Executives with Sigmatex are excited for what being in the Palmetto State can do for their business. “At the heart of our business is our people. Since the day we decided to locate our business in S.C., we have been delighted with the skill and commitment of the local people we’ve brought on board, and that’s what made our decision to invest further into S.C. an easy one. The plant in Orangeburg will be our flagship operation, with industry-leading equipment, innovative new products and highly capable people. We believe it will be a recipe for success. We are grateful for the support of the Orangeburg County Development Commission and the South Carolina Department of Commerce and look forward to a thrilling next six months as we bring our plans to fruition,” said Sigmatex CEO Paul McMullan.

Officials expect the expansion to be complete by June 2021. Those interested in working for Sigmatex are encouraged to email their resume and cover letter to resumes@sigmatex.com.