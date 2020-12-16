South Carolina public schools receive more than $84 million in federal aid

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s public school districts are getting more than $84 million in federal aid to help get facilities reopened amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Education says the funding from the coronavirus relief fund may be used for safety measures and personal protective equipment as well as hiring school nurses, hiring staff to provide one-on-one instruction and support services for struggling students and buying technology equipment to support online learning.

This comes as several school districts are switching to all virtual classes temporarily due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.