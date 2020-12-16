LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lee County deputies say a woman was fatally shot in her vehicle early this month.

Authorities say Shakimbra Reames, 23, was visiting a friend in the Lamar area on December 2.

According to investigators, she left her friends’ house after midnight on December 3 and drove to the intersection of Sandy Grove Church Road and Cypress Road.

While she stopped at a stop sign, officials say she was shot and tried to drive away while calling 911.

Deputies say Reames later ran off the road and hit a tree behind an abandoned house.

Authorities say she died from her injuries sustained from the gunshot wound.

If you have any information, please submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.