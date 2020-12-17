First SC frontline worker to get COVID vaccine shares experience

'I was a little nervous about getting a new vaccine, but I trust the science '

(ABC WPDE) MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Many of you at home are thinking about whether you’ll get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available to you. And we know a big question you might have, is if you’ll experience any side effects.

Wednesday night we were able to check in with the very first person in South Carolina to get the COVID-19 shot.

Anjali Patel has the story of their experience, and why this cardiologists says he’s happy he got it.